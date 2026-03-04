Mikel Arteta pushing Arsenal to sign Inter Milan forward Pio Esposito

Mikel Arteta is pushing Arsenal to sign highly rated Italian international centre-forward Pio Esposito from Inter Milan, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

After joining the academy in 2014, Esposito had long been viewed as a future star for the Nerazzurri, and a loan spell with Spezia Calcio in Serie B proved pivotal in his development.

His return of 17 league goals almost propelled Spezia back to the top flight last season, just two years after their relegation from Serie A.

That form earned him a place back in Inter’s senior squad over the summer, and the 6ft 3in centre-forward has continued his upward trajectory, registering seven goals and six assists for his boyhood club during an impressive campaign.

On the international stage, his performances earned him a first call-up to Gennaro Gattuso’s Italy squad last September, and he has since netted three goals in his five appearances for the Gli Azzurri.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was ‘fascinated’ by Esposito’s displays in his side’s clash against Inter in January, where he caused problems, prompting the manager to sub on Gabriel Magalhaes to neutralise his threat.

In the aftermath of the match, the report adds that Arteta reached out to the club’s sporting director, Andrea Berta, to discuss the five-time Italian international centre-forward.

Arteta ‘fascinated’ by Esposito

Following discussions with the Gunners’ manager, Berta contacted Inter’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio, to understand the cost and potential availability of the prolific forward in the summer, according to the report.

However, Arsenal’s enquiry was immediately rebuffed by the Serie A table toppers, according to the Italian outlet, and it remains to be seen if the North Londoners will revive their interest in signing him when the summer transfer window opens.

Despite having three centre-forward options, Mikel Arteta appears keen to add more cutting edge in the final third. Kai Havertz has struggled with recurring fitness problems over the past 18 months, while Gabriel Jesus faces an uncertain long-term future at the Emirates, with Esposito now eyed as a possible replacement.

Inter’s boss Cristian Chivu has described the 20-year-old as a centre-forward who ‘can do a bit of everything’, and it’s no surprise Arteta discussed him, as his qualities align with his system.

With a contract at San Siro running until 2030, Arsenal will need to submit a convincing offer well above his £30m Transfermarkt valuation to test Inter’s resolve.