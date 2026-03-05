Tel and Richarlison return: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur are on a losing streak of four matches and need to seriously up their game if they are to avoid the relegation threat that has been looming over them. Up next is the matchday 29 fixture at home against Crystal Palace.

Oliver Glasner’s men visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight at 20:00 local time as Spurs look to pick up three vital points. Here is the team Igor Tudor is expected to employ in a bid to earn his first win since replacing Thomas Frank.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to keep his place in between the sticks for Spurs once more.

Defenders – Pedro Porro has returned to fitness and is expected to play at right back once more, but with no fit left back at his disposal, Tudor might deploy Archie Gray in the position for a second successive outing. Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin are expected to round off an unchanged backline for the hosts.

Tel and Richarlison replace Gallagher and Solanke

Midfielders – The Tottenham Hotspur midfield might return to a more defensively solid formation as Joao Palhinha and Yves Bissouma are expected to partner with one another in a double pivot that will provide cushion to the central defenders. Meanwhile, Xavi Simons is expected to keep his place in the team as well, but this time as the number 10 and not the left winger.

Randal Kolo Muani could continue on the right wing, whereas compatriot Mathys Tel might be handed a nod on the left.

Forward – Richarlison scored in the last match for Tottenham and might lead the line over Dominic Solanke this time around.

Here is how the Lilywhites are expected to look on paper.