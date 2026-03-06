Tottenham join race to sign Juventus forward Jonathan David

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Juventus centre-forward Jonathan David, according to TEAMtalk.

David’s outstanding record of 52 goal contributions in 83 games was enough for Lille to splash a club-record fee to land the forward, becoming the most expensive Canadian player at the time.

Since he arrived at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the summer of 2020, the 26-year-old, valued at £30m by Transfermarkt, has played a key role in the club’s surge in recent years, winning Ligue 1 in the 2020-21 season and the French Super Cup title the following year, while netting 109 goals in 232 appearances to become the record goalscorer at the club.

However, since joining Juventus last summer, things have not gone to plan with David not matching the goalscoring pedigree that was expected, having netted just seven goals and provided five assists in 37 games across all competitions for the Bianconeri this season.

His form has led to speculations over a possible departure, with several clubs now showing interest.

One of the clubs looking to sign David is Tottenham, according to TEAMtalk, which claims that the North London club has expressed interest in the 26-year-old.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs will likely be in the market for a new centre forward next summer and are keeping tabs on the Canadian’s situation with Juventus ahead of a possible move.

Fierce battle

However, the Europa League champions are not alone in the race, as the report adds that Premier League rivals, including Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton, Everton, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, and Leeds United, also have David on their radar.

While the Canadian international’s representatives are adamant he’s happy at Juventus, they’re aware of potential market opportunities in the summer, especially if Dusan Vlahovic extends his stay, according to the report.

Tottenham’s season is becoming bleaker and bleaker with relegation fears now looming after their 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

The loss meant that Spurs are now winless in 11 consecutive games for the first time since October 1975 under Terry Neill (D7, L4), while their five consecutive losses are just one less than their previous record of six in November 2004.

Interim manager Igor Tudor also became the second Tottenham coach to lose their first three Premier League games since Martin Jol.

Amid their poor domestic form, Tudor will hope to extend their strong Champions League performances when they face Atletico Madrid next Tuesday.