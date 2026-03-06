Tottenham now eyeing move for Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a swoop to sign Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, according to Ekrem Konur.

Following his move from Empoli in the summer of 2023, Guglielmo Vicario has firmly claimed the No. 1 spot at Tottenham, racking up 112 appearances across all competitions while conceding 159 goals and recording 29 clean sheets.

Throughout the campaign, the Italian goalkeeper has had an inconsistent run, producing several excellent shot-stopping performances but also making costly errors, often attributed to inexperience.

In contrast, reserve keeper Antonín Kinský has barely featured, making only two appearances in the EFL Cup, a competition in which Spurs exited at the fourth-round stage.

With results declining and individual performances dipping, the North London side are now assessing options to strengthen multiple areas of the squad — including the goalkeeping department.

It appears the club have already set their sights on Carnesecchi as their next target, according to Konur, who claims that Tottenham are plotting a swoop to sign the 6ft 3in shotstopper.

However, the journalist confirms that a move largely depends on Vicario’s exit, with Carnesecchi being earmarked as his potential replacement.

The Italian U21 star has been in impeccable form this campaign, and it’s no surprise that interest in his services is growing, with Konur reporting that Juventus and Inter Milan are battling Spurs for his signature.

Tottenham are still the only team without a Premier League win in 2026, and Sunday’s defeat to Fulham saw them equal their longest streak without success in the competition, set back in 1994.

West Ham’s 1-0 win over Fulham and Nottingham Forest’s impressive 2-2 draw against Manchester City have further drawn them into a relegation battle in the final games of the season.

With 29 points from 28 games, Spurs are only one point above the relegation places, and any result other than a win over Crystal Palace on Thursday night would put them in danger of relegation.

A large part of their poor form has been due to defensive fragility and goalkeeping woes, drawing comparisons to Ange Postecoglou’s era.

The North London club have conceded 43 goals this season, the joint-third most among teams outside the relegation zone, behind only Bournemouth (46) and Leeds United (48).

With Vicario facing an uncertain future at the club, Carnesecchi, valued at £21m by Transfermarkt, would be a viable replacement, given his lower propensity for errors, making him a more attractive option for Tottenham.