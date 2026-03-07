Tottenham eyeing bargain swoop for Marcos Senesi

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a swoop to sign Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi, according to Matteo Moretto.

With 46 goals conceded this season, Tottenham have the joint-second-worst defensive record among sides currently outside the relegation zone, behind only Leeds United (48).

Their struggles deepened after a 3–1 defeat to Crystal Palace, a result that stretched Spurs’ winless league run to 11 matches for the first time since October 1975 under Terry Neill (D7 L4).

The North London outfit have also now suffered five straight defeats in the Premier League for the first time since November 2004, when they endured a run of six.

Meanwhile, Igor Tudor has become only the second Spurs boss in Premier League history to lose his opening three matches in charge, matching the previous record set by Martin Jol back in November 2004.

Much of their disappointing campaign has stemmed from defensive vulnerabilities and goalkeeping inconsistency, prompting the club hierarchy to begin planning defensive reinforcements ahead of next summer’s transfer window, with Senesi now emerging as their target.

Now, according to Moretto, Senesi is facing a pivotal phase in his career as his contract with Bournemouth is set to expire at the end of the season, with several clubs, including Tottenham, showing interest.

The North London club are now expected to hold talks with the 28-year-old for his possible transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next summer, according to the report.

Bargain swoop

However, Spurs are set to face stern competition for Senesi’s signature as Moretto adds that Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa and Barcelona have also expressed interest in the Argentinian.

Senesi stands out as one of the most combative and progressive ball-playing defenders across Europe’s top leagues. His 77 passes delivered into the opposition’s penalty area place him joint third in that metric.

While in possession, he records a pass success rate of 77.1% and has attempted 141 long-distance passes, both of which complement the approach Tottenham are aiming to implement.

Standing at 6ft 4in, he also stands out in his defensive statistics. Over the course of the campaign, he has prevailed in 141 ground duels, claimed victory in 65 aerial battles, and made 204 clearances.

With European qualification seemingly out of sight unless they miraculously win the Champions League, signing Senesi would be difficult, especially with interest from top European clubs, and they need to explore other targets.