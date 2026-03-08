Man Utd interested in Bournemouth ace Marcus Tavenier



According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United have added Bournemouth attacker Marcus Tavernier to their shortlist of targets to bolster the forward department this summer.

The Red Devils are poised for a busy summer transfer window. The club are currently third in the Premier League table and look on course to play European football during the 2026/27 campaign.

This will require a bigger squad to handle the extra workload, and The Daily Mail claim that Tavernier has emerged as the latest attacking target alongside Morgan Gibbs-White and Yan Diomande.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Cherries in the Premier League, but the South Coast outfit could be prepared to sanction his departure for around £40 million at the end of the season.

With plans to reinforce several other positions including the defensive midfield department, United could explore a cost-cut solution in their attack, particularly if they don’t make the Champions League.

Possible deal

United signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to bolster the wide attacking department last summer. Both came with vast Premier League experience at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford, and have seamlessly settled at the club.

The focus could be on pursuing another wide attacking player with English top-flight experience. In that case, Tavernier could emerge as a possible target. He started the campaign as a number 10, but has been a regular on the left wing this year.

The 26-year-old has dazzled with his high pressing and tireless work rate under Cherries manager Andoni Iraola. He has accumulated 6 goals and 4 assists from 26 appearances this campaign and has also contributed in the lead-up to several goals.

United are presently 3rd in the league with 51 points, only goal difference ahead of Aston Villa. Chelsea and Liverpool, who are 5th and 6th in the standings respectively, are only 3 points behind. United still have to face each of those mentioned clubs.

Hence, there is a possibility that they may not qualify for the Champions League with a top-5 finish. This would mean a reduced transfer budget, which could pave the way for a transfer approach for Tavernier instead of Gibbs-White or Diomande.