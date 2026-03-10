Everton plot swoop to sign Watford forward Othmane Maamma

Everton are plotting a swoop to sign Watford right winger Othmane Maamma, according to Sebastien Vidal.

Everton reinforced their attack last summer by signing Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tyler Dibling, and Thierno Barry before adding Tyrique George on loan from Chelsea during the January transfer window.

However, as the club continues to push for European qualification for next season and with uncertainty over whether Grealish will remain, plans are already being made to add further attacking options in the summer window, with one young talent emerging as a serious target.

The 20-year-old has featured regularly for Watford in the EFL Championship this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 20 appearances as the Hornets push toward the play-off places.

Now, according to Vidal, Everton are keeping tabs on Maamma as a possible option to reinforce their attack in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The right winger moved to Vicarage Road from French side Montpellier for a meagre fee. That move is already proving to be a shrewd piece of business, as Watford will likely demand well above his £4m Transfermarkt valuation.

Maamma to Everton

However, Everton are set to face strong interest in the Moroccan’s signature, as the report adds that Brentford are also closely monitoring the exciting winger ahead of a possible summer move.

Maamma has been awarded the CAF Young Player of the Year, an honour that recognises rising African talent.

The 20-year-old secured the prize ahead of Abdellah Ouazane of AFC Ajax U21 and Tylon Smith from Queens Park Rangers U21.

He also played a key role as Morocco won the FIFA U-20 World Cup last year, earning the tournament’s best player award after a 2–0 final victory over Argentina.

Technically, Maamma stands out for his ability to unsettle defences both out wide and across the attacking line. He combines pace and strong one-on-one ability, qualities that would prove useful in Moyes’ system.

While naturally suited to the right wing, he offers much versatility, as he is just as comfortable moving inside to combine with teammates and exploit gaps between the lines. Added to that, he shows good vision and a clear eye for goals, giving him a far more complete attacking profile than a typical winger.

Interest in such a quality player is expected to grow, so Everton will need to act swiftly to secure his signature before rivals.