Man Utd make initial contact to sign Bruno Guimaraes



Manchester United have earmarked Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes as the ideal candidate to replace Casemiro during the summer transfer window, as per Caught Offside.

Casemiro has been United’s main solution in the defensive midfield position over the last 4 years, but will need to be replaced when his contract expires at the end of the season. The club have already announced his departure.

Caught Offside now claim that Guimaraes has been identified as the ‘ideal’ replacement for his Brazilian compatriot, and the club have already had ‘informal contact’ to assess his availability during the summer period.

United could have a budget exceeding £230 million for the next transfer window. The Red Devils’ hierarchy are prepared to allocate close to £80 million to prise Guimaraes away from the Magpies.

Elite midfielder

Guimaraes has made phenomenal progress since he arrived at Newcastle from Lyon four years ago. The 28-year-old has had another fine campaign with the Magpies, operating from the right central midfield position.

The Brazilian has completed 44 passes per league appearance and has won 5.5 duels and 2.2 tackles. He has also made close to 5 recoveries on average and has also contributed in the final third with goal contributions.

The former Lyon man has chipped in with 9 goals and 7 assists for the Tyneside outfit, but won’t be available for play until early to mid-April, having sustained a concerning hamstring injury against Tottenham Hotspur last month.

In his absence, the Magpies have dropped steadily down the league table. They are 9 points adrift of a potential Champions League spot in 5th and also look unlikely to win the Champions League against the odds this season.

With no Champions League football next term, it could urge Guimaraes to pursue a bigger challenge. United are on course to secure a return to the competition and could put themselves in the front seat to land his signature.

Guimaraes has similar attributes as Casemiro but he is an upgrade with his tireless work rate and high pressing. At 28, he is in the peak of his playing career and could be a key player in the centre of the park for the next 4 to 5 years.