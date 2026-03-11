Tottenham showing ‘strong interest’ in West Ham star Crysencio Summerville

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed a ‘strong interest’ in signing West Ham United left winger Crysencio Summerville, according to TEAMtalk.

Having moved to the London Stadium from Leeds United in the summer of 2024, the 24-year-old struggled to hit form and live up to the high expectations that surrounded his transfer.

However, the winger is enjoying a turnaround under Nuno Espirito Santo, especially since the turn of the year, playing a fundamental role in West Ham’s resurgence, and it’s no surprise that West Ham fans are vocally bemoaning his recent injury setback.

While his seven goals and four goal contributions are deemed impressive for a West Ham side that has struggled for much of the campaign, what sets him apart is his consistency, having provided eight of those goal contributions in his last ten games.

Back in January, Summerville, valued at £25m by Transfermarkt, netted in five consecutive games, becoming the first West Ham player to do so since Jesse Lingard in March 2021.

To further highlight his importance to the team, the London club have failed to win a game in the Dutchman’s absence this season, who is now a subject of keen interest ahead of next summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham have expressed a ‘strong interest’ in Summerville and are now ‘front of the queue’ in the race to sign the winger.

Spurs will have to wait until the end of the season before making any formal move for the Dutchman, as his departure hinges on West Ham’s survival status this campaign, according to the report.

However, TEAMtalk adds that the North Londoners will face stern competition for the Netherlands international’s signature from Premier League sides Aston Villa, Brentford, Everton, and Bournemouth, as well as other European clubs including Marseille, Napoli, Atalanta, and Villarreal.

Tottenham’s campaign continues to worsen, with relegation concerns growing following their 3–1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

That result leaves Spurs without a win in 11 straight matches for the first time since October 1975 under Terry Neill (D7, L4), while the run of five successive defeats is only one short of their previous record of six set in November 2004.

Interim boss Igor Tudor has also become the second Tottenham manager to lose his opening three Premier League matches, after Martin Jol.

There remains a slim glimmer of hope in the UEFA Champions League, and Spurs will hope to repeat last season’s difficult feat, finishing poorly in the league but winning a European competition.