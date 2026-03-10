Romero back for CL tie: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Atletico Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur are on a five-match losing streak but turn their attention to a competition where they have done a great job so far this season as they take on Atletico Madrid tonight in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Igor Tudor’s men are set to play the first leg of the tie at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid at 20:00 UK time tonight, as they look to continue their good run of form in the European Cup and get back an advantage to London for the second leg.

Here is how the Lilywhites could line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to retain his place in goal for the visiting side.

Defenders – Pedro Porro is fully fit now and could start at right back again, whereas Micky van de Ven may be employed at left back as neither Djed Spence nor Destiny Udogie are likely to be deemed match-fit.

Cristian Romero is expected to return in the heart of the backline having missed a number of Premier League outings owing to suspension, with Kevin Danso set to start alongside the Argentine international.

Simons to replace Tel

Midfielders – Archie Gray is expected to play in the double pivot in midfield along with Joao Palhinha, whereas Pape Mata Sarr could be employed as the number 10 owing to his physical presence in midfield. Meanwhile, Randal Kolo Muani could continue to feature as the right winger, with Xavi Simons replacing Mathys Tel on the left side in all likelihood.

Forward – Dominic Solanke scored in the last game and is likely to be the striker against Atletico Madrid tonight.

Here is how the Tottenham Hotspur team could look on paper.