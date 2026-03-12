Manchester United interested in signing Borussia Dortmund full back Julian Ryerson

Manchester United are in contention for a place in next year’s Champions League after a major upturn in form in recent months, but that’s not to say that the board will not look at revamping the squad, especially in key areas like midfield and full back roles.

Football Insider has reported that Borussia Dortmund star Julian Ryerson has emerged as a target for the Red Devils after his impressive campaign with the Bundesliga giants, for whom he has provided 14 assists in all competitions this season.

Borussia Dortmund were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the play-off phase last month and in order to recover the financial loss incurred, it is believed they are prepared to part company with Ryerson, who is valued at £27 million.

A good versatile option for United

Luke Shaw is over 30 and has been injury-prone for several years, whereas Patrick Dorgu will return from a lengthy time on the sidelines after his injury, so Manchester United will require a left back during the summer transfer window.

On the right side, meanwhile, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are both available, but with what’s needed on the ball and in the final third, Julian Ryerson promises to be a far superior choice for the Premier League giants.

The Norwegian international’s ability to play on both sides of a back four, and defend superbly with his physique and intelligent reading of the game, coupled with a strong work-rate to drive the ball forward make him the ideal option for United.

Ryerson can even be used as a makeshift option in midfield, and considering Manchester United’s lack of depth and quality in the engine room, his versatility will be vital and could compel the club to spend a decent sum on acquiring him this summer.