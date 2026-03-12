Manchester United eyeing Aurelien Tchouameni switch to replace Casemiro

Manchester United will bid farewell to Casemiro once the ongoing season comes to an end, and off the back of the Brazilian international’s recent form for the Red Devils, there are some massive shoes to fill in their midfield after he leaves.

Flashscore has reported that Manchester United are considering the signing of Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni to replace Casemiro, with the Frenchman’s form this season believed to have attracted interest from the Premier League side.

Interestingly, Madrid acquired Tchouameni in 2022 before Casemiro departed for Man United, and with the former AS Monaco midfielder doing a very good job at the Bernabeu in the last few years, he has emerged as one of the world’s best number sixes.

Tchouameni is valued at £65 million on Transfermarkt and has a contract valid with the La Liga giants until June 2028, so United could potentially test the waters over his signing during the summer to gauge is availability and interest.

Tchouameni move not a strong possibility

Aurelien Tchouameni would be a solid signing for Manchester United and very crucially, having replaced Casemiro at Real Madrid as well, he would be aware of what is expected of him in order to fill into the South American’s shoes.

Having said that, his strong defensive attributes including an intelligent reading of the game to make tackles and interceptions, strong aerial abilities and composure on the ball make him a well-rounded player, worthy of a move to Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old is also capable of playing as a central defender, so his versatility is another asset, although moving away from Real Madrid may not be on his mind at the moment considering his regular role at the club.

Los Blancos could also quote a lofty price tag for their key man, so unless United are prepared to break the bank for Tchouameni’s transfer, it is an unlikely proposition for this summer.