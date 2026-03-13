Man Utd plot summer swoop to sign Murillo

Manchester United have earmarked Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo as a viable option to reinforce their backline next summer, according to iPaper.

The 23-year-old progressed through the academy at Corinthians in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A before securing a move to Europe with Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2023.

His arrival was particularly notable given his limited senior experience before the transfer. Murillo had made just 13 appearances in Brazil’s top flight, yet he quickly established himself as a key figure in the side.

Since then, Murillo has reached 100 appearances for Forest, scoring three goals and producing numerous crucial tackles, clearances, and last-ditch interventions, including his goal-line clearance to deny Manchester City’s Savinho as Forest rallied back twice to secure a 2-2 draw earlier this month.

Although he has maintained strong form this season, appearing in 30 matches across all competitions, Forest are currently battling relegation after a difficult run of results, sparking speculation over a possible departure amid interest from several clubs.

According to iPaper, Man Utd are exploring centre-back options to bolster their backline amid Lisandro Martínez’s lengthy injury lay-off.

Murillo could replace Harry Maguire

The club have now set their sights on Murillo as a possible option, according to the report, which claims that INEOS have earmarked the Brazilian as the ‘perfect blend’ of a young but experienced profile who can play on the big stage without the pressure that comes with being a marquee signing.

While Murillo is not showing any desperation to depart the City Ground, Forest’s relegation plight at the end of the season could force them to listen to offers for the combative centre-back, who is also of keen interest to Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, iPaper adds.

While United already have several centre-back options — including Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martínez, and highly rated youngster Ayden Heaven — the future of Harry Maguire at Old Trafford remains uncertain, with the England international’s contract due to expire at the end of the season.

As a result, Murillo could be a strong replacement for the 33-year-old, and United may look to secure UEFA Champions League qualification to strengthen their chances of completing the deal, as Forest will likely demand a fee well over his £43m Transfermarkt valuation.