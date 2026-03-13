Man Utd advancing in pursuit of Mateus Fernandes



According to SportsBoom, Manchester United are accelerating their efforts to sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils could focus on reinforcing their midfield department at the end of the campaign. Casemiro is expected to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of June.

Man United need an elite defensive midfielder to replace him, but may also pursue another young recruit, given the extra workload if they qualify for European football in the 2026/27 season.

SportBoom claim that the Manchester giants have been keeping a close watch on Fernandes’ displays for West Ham. They have tracked him in matches against Liverpool, Fulham and Bournemouth.

His defensive discipline and playmaking abilities were being closely monitored, and the Red Devils have already made initial contact with the Hammers for the player during the last transfer window.

West Ham are expected to demand between £56-65 million for Fernandes for a summer sale. The east London outfit may also prefer to keep him for another year to potentially raise his price to £86 million.

Possible move

United are preparing for a mini overhaul of their midfield department during the next transfer window. Casemiro is confirmed to depart and there could be another exit on the cards. Manuel Ugarte has been left a frustrated figure on the bench this campaign and the Uruguayan ace could push for an exit over the summer.

A marquee holding midfielder appears a must. Fernandes could be recruited as the second midfielder if United are impressed by his progress between now and the end of the season. The 21-year-old has been one of the Hammers’ improved performers under manager Nuno Santo and has accumulated eight goal contributions this season.

Fernandes has the ability to play anywhere in midfield. He is most comfortable as a holding or central midfielder. The Portuguese has completed 88% of his passes in the English top-flight this term, and has also worked hard defensively with 6 duels and 3 tackles won per appearance alongside 5 recoveries and 1 clearance.

The young midfielder should only get better with age and experience on his side. West Ham are still in the relegation zone on goal difference. If they were to drop to the Championship, United could prise Fernandes away for a lesser fee than the price tag. They may have to match the premium valuation if West Ham avoid relegation.