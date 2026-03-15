Everton in fierce battle to sign Lazio centre-back Mario Gila

Everton are planning to launch a swoop to sign Spanish centre-back Mario Gila from Lazio in the coming weeks, according to Tuttosport.

Having featured for Real Madrid’s and Espanyol’s academy sides, Gila found stability in Italy after joining Lazio in 2022.

Since his move to the Stadio Olimpico, the 6ft 1in centre-back has been an ever-present at the heart of the Biancocelesti’s backline, featuring in 112 games across all competitions.

In the ongoing campaign, Gila, valued at £26m by Transfermarkt, has once again been pivotal to Maurizio Sarri’s resolute backline, which has conceded 28 goals this season, the joint-fifth-most among the 20 teams in Serie A.

Having impressed in his 28 games across all competitions this season, showing leadership and defensive solidity, several clubs have now set their sights on him as a possible centre-back option with the summer window approaching.

One of the clubs looking to sign Gila is Everton, according to Tuttosport, which claims that the Toffees have joined several clubs in expressing interest in him.

Gila could now become a subject of a bidding war as the Italian outlet adds that the Toffees are set to make a formal move for the Spanish centre-back ‘in the coming weeks’.

Michael Keane replacement?

However, Everton are not alone in the race, as Premier League rivals Bournemouth, Tottenham, and Aston Villa, as well as Spanish side Atletico Madrid, have also expressed interest in Gila, according to the report.

Everton are mounting an ambitious bid for European football for the first time since the 2017–18 campaign and only the second occasion under David Moyes, who previously led the club to a historic place in the UEFA Champions League during the 2005–06 season.

As their pursuit of European qualification continues, bringing in proven top-level experience could prove crucial.

It is therefore clear why Everton are keen on Gila, who could be an ideal partner for James Tarkowski, as their attributes complement each other.

While the Spaniard excels at ball playing and regaining possession, Tarkowski often operates on the front foot, focusing on winning duels.

He could also replace Michael Keane, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, while being a capable option to eventually phase out Tarkowski, who turns 34 in November.