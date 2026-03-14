Manchester United eyeing summer deal for RB Leipzig left back David Raum

Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a left back this summer with Luke Shaw past the 30-year-old mark, whereas Patrick Dorgu will return to the fore for next season after spending several months injured.

Shaw’s fitness has been a cause for concern for the Red Devils for several years and although his recent contribution has met expectations, it is likely that the club will view signing his replacement as a key priority for the transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, RB Leipzig defender David Raum, valued at £30 million, has been identified by Manchester United as a target. With the German’s contract at the club expiring next year, the English giants are hoping to sign him for a bargain.

Raum’s experience key for United

Manchester United have a relatively young team and in David Raum, they would sign a player aged 27 who is in the prime years of his career, but can also bring decent experience and leadership qualities to the dressing room if he was to join the club.

Raum is RB Leipzig’s captain and is one of Bundesliga’s best left backs. His exceptional stamina and pace help him do his defensive and offensive duties effectively, while his crossing make him a threat, more so if there is an aerial presence in the box.

Having played alongside Benjamin Sesko at Leipzig, the duo could form a lethal partnership upfront and Man United, so that might be another strong reason why the Red Devils are considering a transfer for the German outfit’s skipper.

With that said, it will be interesting to see how much Leipzig seek for their key player during the summer if they are unable to tie him down to a contract extension in the coming months, especially given that United are looking to exploit his situation for a cheaper deal.