Man Utd keen on signing Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies, as per a recent report.

The Red Devils currently have Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu, and Tyrell Malacia as options to deploy in the left-back position. However, the Dutchman is set to leave as a free agent at the end of this season.

The Dane, on the other hand, has displayed his best as a winger and has been out since sustaining a hamstring problem against Arsenal in January.

Shaw, meanwhile, struggled with fitness problems over the last two seasons. Thankfully, he has been playing regularly this term after overcoming his problems, registering a solitary assist and keeping three clean sheets in 29 Premier League appearances.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Man Utd are planning to reinforce the left-back position in the summer and have identified Davies as one of the ‘headline targets’.

The Red Devils have already accelerated their efforts to seal the ‘blockbuster’ deal and are ‘prepared’ to splash big money, with Bayern Munich slapping a £70m price tag on his head.

Having recently signed an extension, the 25-year-old still has a contract at the Allianz Arena until 2030, and Real Madrid previously attempted to sign him.

Davies to Man Utd

The Canadian international is a left-back by trait but is also efficient in the wide forward position. He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

However, Davies has continued to struggle with fitness problems in recent years, commencing only five matches across all competitions thus far this season.

After recovering from a serious knee injury, he has now sustained a muscular problem. So, United need to be very careful before making any potential swoop for him.

Nevertheless, he is still one of the best fullbacks in the world and can manage to return to his best if he can overcome his fitness problems. So, he might turn out to be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him for a reasonable fee.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United earlier this month, Man Utd are set to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.