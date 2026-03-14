Frimpong and Gakpo return: Predicted Liverpool XI vs Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on matchday 30 of the Premier League at 17:30 local time, as they look to add three more points on the board in their quest for a place in the Champions League next season.

Arne Slot’s men will be the favourites to secure all available points owing to Spurs’ poor run of form, which has seen them lose six matches on the trot. With that said, here is how the home side might line-up for the fixture.

Goalkeeper – Giorgi Mamardashvili could continue in goal for the Reds as Alisson Becker’s fitness is unlikely to be risked ahead of next week’s Champions League round of 16 second leg clash versus Galatasaray.

Defenders – £30 million summer signing Jeremie Frimpong could be drafted into the team at right back at Joe Gomez’s expense, but Milos Kerkez might continue to play on the left side of the back four over Andy Robertson. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are expected to round off the defence by pairing with one another at centre back.

Mac Allister rested, Gakpo starts

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister’s form has not been great in recent weeks and so he may be given a rest against Tottenham Hotspur. That might see Dominik Szoboszlai feature in a double pivot next to Ryan Gravenberch, with Florian Wirtz covering the number 10 position which the Hungarian took over against Galatasaray in the last match.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah could play on the right wing and Cody Gakpo is likely to be back in the side on the left flank.

Forward – Hugo Ekitike is expected to lead the line for the Reds once more.

Here is how the team might look on paper.