Everton interested in signing Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Celta Vigo defender Óscar Mingueza, as per Football Insider.

The Toffees have been struggling with right-back issues over the last few years, with consistent fitness problems for Nathan Patterson and Seamus Coleman being a major contributing factor.

As a result, David Moyes has been using Jake O’Brien in the right-back position, although he is a centre-back by trait. Moreover, James Garner has also provided cover at times this season.

Now, Football Insider state that Everton’s ‘high priority’ is to reinforce the right-back position this summer and they highly rate Mingueza. So, Moyes’ side could make a concrete approach to secure his service.

The Spaniard has a £20m release clause in his current contract, and Barcelona have a 50% sell-on clause, with the 26-year-old moving to Estadio Abanca Balaidos from the Blaugrana in 2022.

However, Mingueza’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season, and Everton would be able to secure his services for free if he doesn’t sign an extension over the coming months. The report state that although Everton are very interested in Mingueza, he isn’t at the top of Moyes’ wishlist to bolster the right-back position.

The Spaniard is a technically gifted right-back by trait but is also efficient in the RWB position. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the LWB and centre-back roles.

Mingueza to Everton

In 34 appearances across all competitions, Mingueza has made six goal contributions across all competitions this season. Moreover, he has been guiding his side to push for a European place finish in La Liga.

He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions. Mingueza is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career.

So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club can eventually manage to lure him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the upcoming summer transfer window.

With Everton hovering around the European places in the Premier League, they need depth in every department to perform well in all competitions next campaign, should they ultimately qualify for any European competition.