Tottenham Hotspur are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund centre-forward Serhou Guirassy next summer, according to Fussballdaten.

Talk about consistent goalscoring form that spans at least five years, and not many centre forwards in Europe’s top five leagues boast the goalscoring record of Guirassy across different leagues.

Having netted 13 goals in his first season for French side Amiens, he secured a move to Rennes in 2020, where he showcased another strong run of form, netting 25 goals.

However, it was in Stuttgart that his blistering goalscoring record drew keen attention from several clubs after netting 44 goals and providing five assists for Die Schwaben. He also played a key role in helping them secure a historic UEFA Champions League berth for the first time in 14 years in the 2024/25 campaign.

Guirassy joined Dortmund in a big-money move last season and has proved to be one of the Bundesliga’s most lethal finishers, and what a first season it was for the 30-year-old, who netted 47 goal contributions in 50 games.

In the ongoing campaign, he has provided 23 goal contributions in 38 games across all competitions, sparking keen interest from several clubs.

One of the clubs looking to sign Guirassy is Tottenham, according to Fussballdaten, which claims that the North London club are the ‘most active’ club in the race to sign the 6ft 1in centre-forward.

Prolific hitman

The report adds that Spurs are looking to reinforce their attack and have earmarked the Guinean, citing his physicality and goalscoring prowess, and that the club’s scouts are now closely monitoring him ahead of next summer.

It appears Igor Tudor’s side are already accelerating their efforts to sign Gurassy, as Fussballdaten claims Tottenham have contacted his agent to discuss a possible transfer and are preparing an audacious offer for his signature.

Although Dortmund have placed a non-negotiable price tag on the France-born Guinean international, who is also of keen interest to AC Milan and Barcelona, the German club will only consider offers of £64-69m to sanction his departure, according to the report.

Tottenham claimed a valuable point in their bid to stay in the Premier League as Richarlison’s goal clinched a 1-1 draw after Dominik Szoboszlai had netted the opener for Liverpool.

The North Londoners will hope to avoid a late relegation tussle, as it could affect their ability to sign stars like Guirassy.