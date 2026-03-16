Man Utd eye move to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson, as per a recent Italian report.

Since moving to the New Balance Arena from Salernitana, the 26-year-old has established himself as a key starter, helping his side win the Europa League a couple of years ago.

This season, the Brazilian has continued to showcase his qualities in Serie A, making three goal contributions in 31 appearances across all competitions.

He has even been guiding La Dea to push for a European place finish, sitting seventh in the table with 47 points from 29 matches. The midfielder helped his side to come away with a draw against Inter Milan last weekend.

Now, as per a recent Italian report (via TEAMtalk), Man Utd have expressed their interest in Ederson after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances and could make a concrete approach in the summer.

Ederson was heavily linked with a move ahead of this season, and United were reportedly interested in him. However, Atalanta wanted up to £60m to let him leave, and his potential suitors, including Man Utd, eventually decided not to make a move.

This summer, the Italian side are prepared to cash-in on him in a cut-price deal and are ready to accept just around £26m, with his existing deal set to run until 2027.

Ederson to Man Utd

With Casemiro set to leave for free this summer, United are said to be planning to reinforce the midfield department. Ideally, they want a Premier League-proven player, but they are likely to be very expensive. Therefore, it appears the 20-time English champions are also lining up cheaper alternative options.

Ederson is an energetic defensive midfielder by trait, but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He is quick across the ground, strong, technically sound, and efficient in defensive contributions.

The South American is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a formal approach to lure him away from New Balance Arena during the offseason.