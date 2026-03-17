Man Utd want Eduardo Camavinga to replace Casemiro

Manchester United have earmarked Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as a potential replacement for Casemiro next summer, according to Fichajes.

Midfield reinforcements are a priority for United next summer, particularly with Casemiro set to leave Old Trafford once the season concludes.

Since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, the Brazilian has remained influential, and his current campaign is shaping up to be a memorable final chapter at the club. He has been among the side’s most reliable performers, appearing in 28 of their 30 Premier League fixtures while contributing seven goals and two assists, most recently netting the opener in United’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa last Sunday.

Despite maintaining strong form, confirmation has now arrived that the midfielder will depart at the end of the season, with both the club and the player acknowledging his upcoming exit.

With his departure now confirmed, the club are looking at potential replacements and have set their sights on Camavinga, as per Fichajes.

The report adds that United are looking to build a core of young, exciting prospects who understand the tenets of the transition style of play and have earmarked the France international as a viable option to provide energy and versatility alongside Kobbie Mainoo in midfield.

United preparing formal offer for Camavinga

In a boost to the Red Devils, Fichajes reports that Madrid are open to concrete offers for Camavinga, and the 13-time Premier League champions are now willing to submit a formal offer in excess of £43m for the 23-year-old.

A strong run of results has lifted United back into Champions League contention, with statement victories over City, Arsenal, Everton, Crystal Palace, and, most recently, Aston Villa, lifting Michael Carrick’s side to third place.

With Casemiro set to leave once his deal expires this summer, United are left with Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte, Mason Mount, and Kobbie Mainoo as midfield options.

Aside from Ugarte and Mainoo, however, the composition of that group leans heavily towards more attack-minded players, with a midfield option needed to play deeper, making Camavinga a good fit.

Should a move go through, he has the qualities to anchor the midfield over the long term alongside Mainoo, allowing Fernandes and Mount to operate higher up the pitch, where their influence is most effective.