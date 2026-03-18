Man Utd make contact to sign Ajax star Mika Godts

Manchester United have made contact with Ajax over the possible transfer of Ajax left winger Mika Godts, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

Godts began his development in his homeland with spells at Anderlecht and Genk before moving to the Eredivisie, where he has continued to progress impressively.

Since joining Ajax, the forward has featured 102 times, scoring 22 goals. The 20-year-old has been a standout performer for the Dutch giants throughout the 2025–26 campaign, producing 14 goals and 11 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Godts is attracting keen interest from several clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, and a departure is now expected when the transfer window opens next summer.

It appears the 13-time Premier League champions are looking to accelerate their efforts to sign the youngster, as the journalist reports that the Red Devils have made contact with Ajax to explore the possibility of the Belgian’s transfer to Old Trafford next summer.

United have altered their transfer strategy in the wake of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover, placing greater emphasis on signing young players with high potential.

That transition has been largely influenced by Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell, whose backgrounds in elite youth structures at Manchester City and the Red Bull football network have played a key role in reshaping recruitment.

Exciting prospect

Operating under this revised model, the club have brought in several promising talents, including Harley Emsden-James, Enzo Kana-Biyik and Diego Leon, with Cristian Orozco becoming the latest addition.

These arrivals follow on from last season’s academy influx, which featured Chido Obi-Martin and Ayden Heaven, with the latter already growing into an important member of the senior squad.

At Carrington Academy, homegrown prospects Shea Lacey and JJ Gabriel have also been involved in first-team training under Michael Carrick, with the latter impressing at the youth level with 13 goal contributions in 16 matches.

Godts fits the profile to integrate seamlessly into the first-team setup and has the potential to become an important figure for the club in the years ahead.

His dribbling and creative qualities have drawn comparisons with Belgium and Chelsea great Eden Hazard. Hence, Ajax will most likely demand a fee well above his £21m Transfermarkt valuation.