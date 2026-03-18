Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United keen on signing Juventus ace Jonathan David

Tottenham Hotspur have had a terrible campaign in the Premier League this year and are just one point above the relegation zone, whereas they are on the brink of elimination in the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

Igor Tudor has yet to win a game for the club since taking over from Thomas Frank and in spite of some immediate problems requiring an answer, including their ongoing relegation threat, the club is planning for this summer’s transfer window.

According to Italian source Tutto Sport, Tottenham are interested in signing Jonathan David from Juventus. The Lilywhites will face competition for the Canadian international’s services from West Ham United.

David joined Juve from Lille last summer as a free agent, and has racked up seven goals and five assists in all competitions. Nonetheless, he remains a player the Bianconeri are ready to part with for the right sum. He is valued at £30 million.

Spurs to hold upper hand for David

Even though Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United might come unscathed from their ongoing relegation fight and spend big money during the summer transfer window, it is the Lilywhites who may be the favourites to sign Jonathan David.

A player of the former Lille star’s calibre will feel confident about usurping Dominic Solanke from a key role at Spurs, whereas the club is also likely to be able to offer him better money and a more promising sporting infrastructure than the Hammers.

If Spurs are able to put their injury issues to bed next season and make some more quality additions, especially in offence, Jonathan David and their existing players might thrive at the best of their abilities and help possibly secure European football.

It remains to be seen how much Juventus demand for their player, whereas in the shorter run, Spurs are likely to want to focus on avoiding relegation in order to remain an attractive side for some of Europe’s top players to consider.