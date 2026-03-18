Everton ‘keen’ on signing Arsenal defender Ben White

Everton are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Arsenal defender Ben White, as per Football Insider.

After moving to the Emirates Stadium from Brighton and Hove Albion back in 2021, the 28-year-old established himself as an undisputed starter.

However, he has now found himself on the periphery, with persistent fitness problems being a key reason. Jurrien Timber has been starting regularly in the right-back position, and Mikel Arteta has even used Cristhian Mosquera ahead of White in this position in recent matches.

After commencing only 13 Premier League matches last term, White has started only five league games thus far this season. Still, he has registered a solitary assist and kept two clean sheets.

Now, Football Insider state that after struggling to find regular game time, White might be open to leaving Arsenal this summer to take a new challenge in his career.

Everton have made reinforcing the right-back position a ‘top priority’ and are ‘keen’ to sign the Arsenal star during the offseason.

The Toffees attempted to buy White in the winter window, but Arsenal didn’t want to weaken their squad in mid-season.

However, the report claim that the North London club might be open to cashing-in on him for a fee of around £25m this summer.

White to Everton

The former Brighton star is a versatile player, as he used to be a centre-back, but Arteta has moulded him into a top-class right-back. He is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, White would be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him.

Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson are the specialist right-back options Everton currently have. However, the Irishman has been struggling with fitness problems over the last few years and is expected to leave as a free agent at the end of this season.

The Scotsman has also had injury problems in recent years; as a result, David Moyes has been using Jake O’Brien, who is a towering centre-back by trait, as the right-back.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to reinforce the right side of the defence by purchasing White this summer.