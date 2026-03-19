Man Utd keen on AZ Alkmaar star Kees Smit

Manchester United are closely monitoring AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit ahead of a possible summer move to Old Trafford, as per Fichajes.

Smit has risen through the academy ranks at AZ Alkmaar and is already establishing himself as one of the club’s most exciting young players.

At just 20, he has made 69 senior appearances for De Kaasboeren, providing 14 goal contributions, with ten of those coming alone this season, which is shaping up to be his best individual top-flight campaign since making his debut in the Eerste Divisie in 2023.

His reputation is now constantly growing outside the Eredivisie as he continues to serve as the main creative outlet for an AZ side pushing for European qualification, firmly placing him on the radar of several clubs.

One of the clubs to show interest in Smit is Man Utd, according to Fichajes, which claims that the 13-time Premier League champions are keeping tabs on exciting midfield prospects and have set their sights on the 20-year-old as a ‘priority’ target for next summer.

The youngster has impressed United’s scouts, who have been closely monitoring his performances, citing his versatility and creativity as viable qualities to bolster the club’s midfield, according to the report.

Smit to United

The report adds that a possible swoop for Smit is being encouraged by current interim coach Michael Carrick, who views the Dutchman as the ideal profile to bring the much-needed fluidity and dynamism for his style of play while also alternating with Bruno Fernandes in different positions on the pitch.

While AZ will likely demand a significant fee well above his £21m Transfermarkt valuation, especially with two more years left in his contract, Fichajes reports that the Red Devils remain determined to complete a deal for the Netherlands international ahead of other European rivals.

Smit’s ability to alternate into different positions and roles on the pitch is his biggest appeal, as he remains assured in possession whether operating deeper as a playmaker or advancing further up the pitch.

His awareness, passing range, and inventive style have led to comparisons with Barcelona’s Pedri.

In a similar mould to his Spanish international, the youngster is steadily shaping into a deep-lying orchestrator, capable of dictating tempo while injecting drive into his side’s overall play.

Hence, beating competition from several clubs to sign an exciting talent like Smit would be a major boost to United’s midfield and a bold statement of intent in their rebuilding process.