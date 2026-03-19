Everton plot swoop to sign Man City’s John Stones

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City star John Stones, as per TEAMtalk.

The Toffees currently have Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Jake O’Brien, and Jarrad Branthwaite as centre-back options. However, Keane has entered the final few months of his current contract and is expected to leave as a free agent this summer.

On the other hand, O’Brien has been playing at right-back due to their issues in this position. Branthwaite, meanwhile, has struggled with fitness problems in recent years.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Everton are ‘firmly in the market’ to sign a new centre-back and are ‘exploring’ the possibility of signing Stones.

The 31-year-old was one of Moyes’s last signings during his first stint as Everton boss, and the Scotsman is now willing to reunite with his former colleague.

Stones’ existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season, and he is open to returning to the Merseyside club. However, the report state that Saudi Arabian and MLS clubs are also interested in him.

Moreover, Wrexham have identified Stones as a serious option to strengthen the centre-back department if they eventually manage to secure promotion.

Stones to Everton

The Englishman, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a centre-back by trait but is also efficient in the right-back position. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the defensive midfield role if needed.

Since moving to the Etihad Stadium back in 2016, Stones has enjoyed great success, winning six Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

He has proven his worth at the highest level over the years and has even established himself as an undisputed starter in the England national team’s starting line-up.

So, Stones would be a great coup for Everton should they purchase him. However, the defender has struggled with fitness problems in recent years; as a result, he has lost his place in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI.

Therefore, Everton should be careful about that before making a potential swoop in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League, Everton will face Chelsea at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this weekend.