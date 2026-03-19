Tottenham Hotspur eyeing summer swoop for Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy

Tottenham Hotspur are out of the Champions League after their round of 16 defeat to Atletico Madrid and despite drawing against Liverpool last weekend in the Premier League, their continuity in the division remains threatened.

Nonetheless, the board is planning activity for the summer transfer window and with a major squad revamp in the works, an offensive signing could be key for the Lilywhites who have struggled to be impactful in the final third.

Considering Dominic Solanke’s fitness worries and Richarlison’s inconsistent form, Tottenham Hotspur are looking into a transfer for Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy, according to German outlet Bild.

The Guinean international had an exceptional season with the Bundesliga giants last time out, and has been in solid form this year too with 17 goals and six assists in all competitions. He is valued at an affordable £35 million on Transfermarkt.

Guirassy unlikely to join Spurs

Serhou Guirassy would be a brilliant signing for Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window and with his threat in the box, he would significantly elevate their attacking qualities, more so than Dominic Solanke has done.

However, the club’s position in the Premier League coupled with an unlikeliness to qualify for any European competition for next season could be a factor that puts Guirassy off from joining Spurs as his services will have enough of a market this summer.

AC Milan are also interested in signing the 30-year-old and given their strong position in the Serie A standings, with a berth in the Champions League on the verge of being secured, they may be the favourites to trump Tottenham to Guirassy’s signing.