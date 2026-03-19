Manchester United ‘seriously working’ on Sandro Tonali signing for the summer

Manchester United are interested in rebuilding their midfield during the summer transfer window, and with Casemiro expected to be on his way, they need a player with adequate experience as well as a few years under his belt.

Christopher Michel has reported that Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali has been identified as an ideal target ahead of next season by Manchester United, who are now ‘seriously working’ on his signing from the Magpies.

Eddie Howe’s men are not expected to play in the Champions League next season and could look to offset the financial loss of not playing in the European Cup by selling players, so in spite of Tonali’s importance to the team, he may be let go of.

Having said that, Arsenal are also keen on the Italian international so Man United will have to weather strong competition for his services, but considering that they can offer him regular game time, the Red Devils may trump the Gunners to his signing.

Tonali an ideal Casemiro replacement

Sandro Tonali has done an excellent job for Newcastle United as a box-to-box midfielder, whereas he even enjoyed a decent stint with AC Milan. Therefore, it is fair to presume he has enough skill and experience to join a club of Manchester United’s level.

The 25-year-old works hard without the ball with his tackling, interceptions and pressing, whereas in possession, he can progress the ball forward or pass it around to create room in midfield and make chances in the final third.

United would need to pay a decent chunk of money to sign Tonaliwith the player valued at £69 million on Transfermarkt. With his best years still to come, Newcastle United may demand a premium, especially to sell him to a Premier League side.