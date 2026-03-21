Casemiro and Fernandes want Andre at Man Utd



Manchester United duo Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes have urged the Red Devils to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Andre during the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

Man United are preparing for a busy summer ahead. There will be notable changes in the heart of the midfield. Casemiro will formally depart when his contract expires at the end of the season. An announcement has already been made.

Manuel Ugarte’s future could be another big topic, having struggled for playing time during the course of the campaign. The Uruguay international has played second fiddle to Casemiro for the number 6 role and could be on his way out too.

The Sun claim that the Red Devils are planning to sign two new midfielders this summer, and Casemiro has personally advised the club to pursue a deal for Brazilian compatriot Andre and believes he would fit the playing style.

United captain Bruno Fernandes also feels Andre has the credentials to play at the top level.

Top-class

Andre has been ever-present alongside Joao Gomes in Wolves’ midfield in recent seasons. The former Fluminense man has completed 90% of his passes in the Premier League this campaign. He has also been solid defensively with 4 duels & 2 tackles won alongside 6 recoveries and almost 2 clearances per match.

He has lost possession less than 7 occasions per outing which is hugely impressive. The Brazilian has the knack of making some defensive errors, but his strong passing and defensive attributes would suit the Red Devils. He may not be a guaranteed starter in the XI, but United could see him as a solid rotational player.

Andre may have no qualms in accepting such a role with Wolves destined for relegation to the Championship. He could be signed for £35 million, according to The Sun. At 24, he is in the prime of his playing career and would represent a bargain acquisition for such a price during the summer transfer window.

United will certainly face fierce competition from Premier League and European rivals for the top-class midfielder, but they could have an edge with Champions League football next season. The Red Devils are third in the league and 7 points ahead of 6th-placed Chelsea. They look primed to qualify for the European competition.