Tottenham now eyeing move for Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu, according to Ekrem Konur.

Following his switch from Empoli in the summer of 2023, Guglielmo Vicario has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at Tottenham, making 116 appearances in all competitions while conceding 167 goals and keeping 29 clean sheets.

Over the course of the season, the Italian has shown mixed form — producing several impressive saves but also committing costly mistakes, often linked to his lack of experience.

Meanwhile, backup option Antonín Kinský has seen very limited action, featuring just three times, including a difficult UEFA Champions League outing against Atlético Madrid, where he was withdrawn in the first half.

With results slipping and performances declining, the North London club are now reviewing options to reinforce several areas of the squad, including the goalkeeping position.

Now, according to Konur, Tottenham have set their sights on Freiburg’s highly rated goalkeeper Atubolu for a potential transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next summer.

In a boost to the North London club, the report adds that the 6ft 2in shot-stopper is considering a summer departure from the German club next summer and is targeting a Premier League switch, with Spurs now showing interest.

However, Tottenham will have to battle with West Ham United, Napoli, Inter Milan, and AC Milan for the German goalkeeper likened to Manuel Neuer, Konur adds.

Shotstopper

Atubolu has emerged as one of the standout goalkeepers in the Bundesliga. Since becoming the first-choice keeper for Freiburg at the start of the 2023/24 season, he has recorded 36 clean sheets in 111 appearances.

The 23-year-old has continued to impress this campaign, strengthening his case for involvement in Julian Nagelsmann’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He also stands out for his on-ball qualities, which are now a must-have quality for goalkeepers in the Premier League, especially for a side like Tottenham that embraces an attacking style of play.

The 23-year-old has completed 66.1% of his passes and also made 231 accurate long balls, which have led to two created chances this season.

Tottenham have conceded 47 goals from set pieces in the Premier League alone, the fifth most of the 20 teams.

Having made 26 high claims for Freiburg this season, Atubolu’s alertness to sweep danger out from crosses would make him a good choice to limit opponents’ threats from set pieces.

With one year left in his contract, Tottenham will hope they can get a fair deal for his signature around his £17m Transfermarkt valuation.