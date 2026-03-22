Wets Ham now eyeing move for River Plate star Lautaro Rivero

West Ham United are plotting a swoop to sign River Plate centre-back Lautaro Rivero next summer, according to Fichajes.

The Argentine centre-back is currently among the most highly rated young defenders in South American football, and the reasons are clear.

He offers a dominant presence in the air and efficient ball-playing abilities – traits that would translate well to the physical nature of the Premier League.

Last season, he was an ever-present figure at the backline on loan for Central Córdoba , featuring in 36 games in all competitions, with his performances earning him an international call-up to the Argentine national team, where he debuted as a substitute in a 6-0 win over Puerto Rico last year.

His performances have also caught the eye of several clubs in Europe who are now courting him for a potential summer swoop.

One of the clubs keeping tabs on Rivero is West Ham, according to Fichajes, which claims that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are among the leading clubs in the race to sign the 22-year-old.

The Hammers are looking to reinforce their backline with a young, combative centre-back and are closely monitoring the youngster’s games ahead of a possible summer move to the London Stadium, according to the report.

Rivero to West Ham

Although River initially placed a valuation in excess of £26m on Rivero, Fichajes adds that the Argentine club have a mutual agreement with the centre-back with an £86m release clause on his deal, amid keen interest in his services.

However, West Ham are not alone in the race, as they’re set to face stern competition from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United, who have both expressed interest in the defensive ace, the report adds.

Nuno’s side are beginning to find form in what is gearing up to be a tense survival fight in the last run of games.

While they sit in 18th place, the Hammers are level on 29 points with Tottenham Hotspur, with the North London side currently outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

The East Londoners will be heading into their game against Aston Villa in fine form, having earned 15 points from their last nine Premier League games (W4 D3 L2), one more than they had in their first 21 this season (W3 D5 L13).