Everton now eyeing move for Freiburg forward Igor Matanovic

Everton are plotting a swoop to sign Croatian centre-forward Igor Matanovic from Freiburg next summer, according to Fussballdaten.

Freiburg strengthened their squad last summer by bringing in Igor Matanović from Eintracht Frankfurt, and the decision has already proved successful. The Bundesliga side are pushing for a European place this season, with the Croatian forward playing a significant part in their progress.

In the ongoing campaign, the 22-year-old has netted nine goals and provided two assists in all competitions, with his most recent goal coming in Thursday’s 5-1 thumping of four-time Belgian champions Genk in the Europa League. Six of those goals have come in the Bundesliga, with only Vincenzo Grifo netting more league goals (7) for Freiburg than him this season.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, particularly in the Premier League, where his physical style of play is more suitable.

According to Fussballdaten, Everton have identified Matanovic as a viable centre-forward option to reinforce David Moyes’ attack next season.

Matanovic to Everton

The report adds that the Merseyside club view the 22-year-old’s playing style as that of a ‘classic number nine’ and are already making initial enquiries with his representatives to discuss his potential transfer to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

However, the Toffees will have to fend off stern competition for the 6ft 4in centre-forward, as the report claims that Brentford and Rangers have also expressed interest in the German-born Croatian international ahead of next summer.

While Freiburg are keen on retaining him at the Europa-Park Stadion beyond next season, a fee in excess of £17m from Everton would be difficult to resist, according to the report, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Toffees will follow up their interest with a concrete offer.

David Moyes clearly leans towards a specific striker profile suited to his system. He previously worked with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Michail Antonio, while his current options at Everton include Beto and Thierno Barry – all of whom share similar physical and tactical attributes. Matanovic appears to fit that mould.

Hence, getting a tactically fitting forward for the manager’s style of play for just £17m would be a shrewd piece of business by Everton.