Tottenham have ‘taken the lead’ to sign Villarreal forward Georges Mikautadze

Tottenham Hotspur have ‘taken the lead’ in the race to sign Villarreal centre-forward Georges Mikautadze, according to Fichajes.

Mikautadze spent his early years in France, developing through the academies of FC Gerland, Olympique Lyonnais, and AS Saint-Priest before progressing from the youth setup at FC Metz.

He came to prominence during his time with Metz and a loan spell at AFC Ajax before making a notable impact in the 2024/25 season.

The Georgia international joined Villarreal in the most recent summer window and has adapted quickly in Spain, recording 12 goals and five assists in his first 34 appearances.

He both scored and assisted in last Friday’s 3–1 La Liga win over Real Sociedad and also scored in the 2–2 draw against Juventus during the UEFA Champions League group phase.

According to Fichajes, Mikautadze’s performances for Villarreal have piqued the attention of several clubs across Europe, particularly in the Premier League.

Amid keen interest in the 25-year-old, the Spanish outlet adds that Tottenham have ‘taken the lead’ in the race for the Georgian international centre-forward.

The North Londoners are looking to reinforce their attack with a versatile forward and view Mikautadze as the ‘ideal option’ for that role, citing his pace and playing style as a suitable fit to Premier League football, according to the report.

Tottenham now want to swiftly complete the deal, as Fichajes claims Spurs are preparing to submit an offer of around £51m for the French-born Georgian international’s transfer next summer.

‘Ideal profile’

Tottenham’s fears of Premier League relegation were heightened following a disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Tottenham are now without a win in 13 Premier League matches (five draws, eight defeats), matching the second-longest run in their league history, previously recorded in November 1912.

Their only worse spell came between December 1934 and April 1935, when they went 16 games without a victory, a season that ultimately ended in relegation from the top flight.

Across his time with Juventus and Tottenham, Igor Tudor is now winless in his last 10 league games as manager (four draws, six defeats) — the longest such streak of his career, with uncertainty remaining over whether he will still be in charge when Tottenham travel to the Stadium of Light on April 12 to face Sunderland.