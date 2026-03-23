Tottenham now eyeing move for Juventus forward Jonathan David

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a swoop to sign Juventus centre-forward Jonathan David, according to Football Insider.

David’s impressive return of 52 goal contributions in 83 matches convinced LOSC Lille to pay a club-record fee for the striker, making him the most expensive Canadian player at the time.

Since arriving at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the summer of 2020, the 26-year-old has played a major role in the club’s rise in recent years — winning Ligue 1 in 2020–21 and the Trophée des Champions the following year, while scoring 109 goals in 232 appearances to become the club’s all-time leading scorer.

However, since his move to Juventus last summer, things have not gone as expected, with the forward failing to replicate that scoring form, registering just seven goals and five assists in 39 appearances across all competitions this season for the Bianconeri.

His performances have sparked speculation over a potential exit, with several clubs, including Tottenham, now monitoring his situation.

This is according to Football Insider, which claims that last season’s Europa League winners have set their sights on David for his possible transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next summer, although a deal may be difficult to complete.

The report adds that while Dominic Solanke remains their first-choice forward, Spurs are looking to reinforce the position in the summer and have set their sights on David, who remains highly regarded by several clubs despite his form for Juventus.

‘Long term admirers’

Speaking on the Transfer Insider Podcast, Football Insider‘s transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke reveals that Spurs have had the Canadian on their radar for a long time and explored a winter move.

He said, ‘Tottenham are long-term admirers of David. They were interested before he made that free transfer to Juventus last summer.’

While he’s contracted with the Bianconeri until 2030, he suggested the 36-time Italian champions could consider his departure to raise funds.

He added, ‘A lot could depend on where Juventus find themselves in the summer, if they’re in the Champions League or not.

‘If they are in the Champions League, it will give them more money to spend to strengthen their squad, and that could mean David is pushed out.’

Having joined Juventus on a free transfer, the Italian giants could consider offers around David’s £30m Transfermarkt valuation, although Spurs’ survival status will determine the possibility of any potential move.