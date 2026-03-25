Everton now eyeing move for ‘unbelievable’ Stoke City winger Sorba Thomas

Everton are closely monitoring Stoke City winger Sorba Thomas ahead of a possible move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium next summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Since moving to the Bet365 Stadium from Huddersfield Town last summer, Thomas has been one of the most consistent forwards for Stoke.

The versatile forward has proved to be one of the Championship’s biggest attacking threats, particularly in creativity, this season.

After 40 games in all competitions, the 27-year-old has netted ten goals and provided 11 assists, ranking high among Championship players with the most cumulative goal involvements this season.

With outstanding performances at Staffordshire, it’s no surprise interest in his signature is now growing ahead of next summer, with Everton now emerging among his suitors.

According to the Daily Mail, the Toffees are closely monitoring Thomas ahead of a possible move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium next summer.

Having signed players from Championship clubs in recent seasons, the Merseyside club are now plotting a swoop to sign the 27-year-old, citing his pace and take-on ability as a viable fit for the Premier League, according to the report.

With Tyrique George likely to return to Chelsea at the expiration of his loan deal, the Daily Mail adds that Everton are already exploring other budget-friendly options for next summer, especially if they secure European qualification, with the London-born Welsh international now among their targets.

‘Unbelievable’ forward

Thomas is right-footed and can play as a right winger or wingback, with his energy and willingness to track back making him well-suited to David Moyes’ style of play.

His speed and physicality are constant threats, while his high-quality delivery from set pieces and precise crosses in open play consistently create chances, making his qualities even more suited to Premier League football.

Thomas’ qualities have been summarily defined by Stoke boss Mark Robins, who hailed him as ‘unbelievable’ and expressed how much of a miss he would be amid interest from Everton.

He said, ‘Sorba is unbelievable because he keeps going. He’s not had a breather; I can’t get him one. He’s been a goal threat in most games, and he keeps churning it out because he’s been so good for us, and we’d miss him greatly if he were to come out of the team.’

With a meagre £8m Transfermarkt valuation, a move for the Welshman is more appealing, as Everton could get him significantly cheaper than other targets at top European clubs.