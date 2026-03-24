Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd eye double swoop to sign Akliouche & Camara
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing AS Monaco duo Maghnes Akliouche and Lamine Camara, as per TEAMtalk.
After ranking through the Ligue 1 side’s youth system, Akliouche made his first team debut back in 2021 before establishing himself as a key starter in recent campaigns.
This season, the 24-year-old has been showcasing his productivity, scoring seven goals and registering as many assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.
Having proven his worth in club football, Akliouche has secured his place in Didier Deschamps’ French national team and is expected to be a part of Les Bleus squad for this summer’s World Cup.
On the other hand, since joining Monaco from Metz, Camara has been showing his qualities in recent years, registering four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this season.
Now, TEAMtalk claim that after being impressed by Akliouche and Camara’s recent eye-catching performances, Man Utd have registered their interest in signing them.
The Red Devils even sent scouts to watch the duo in action against Olympique Lyonnais last weekend, where Monaco won the game 2-1. Akliouche netted the first goal for The Red and Whites, while Camara also impressed.
Camara & Akliouche to Man Utd
The Premier League scouts are even rating Camara very highly as they believe he is potentially on par with top-class talents like Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, and Adam Wharton.
Akliouche is valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt and is set to enter the final two years of his current contract this summer. On the other hand, Camara has a contract until 2029 and is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt. Meaning, Akliouche and Camare are valued at around £65m combined.
The report state that purchasing the duo won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club as Newcastle United have also been keeping a close eye on their development.
Man Utd are said to be planning to revamp the midfield department this summer, so Camara might be a shrewd acquisition if they sign him. However, having already got Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo to deploy on the right flank and Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount for the CAM role, they don’t need to spend big to sign Akliouche.
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