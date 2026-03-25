Manchester United agree personal terms with Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is expected to depart Old Trafford this summer after the expiry of his contract, and considering his current form, the Red Devils have massive shoes to fill after the Brazilian leaves.

Caught Offside has reported that United are progressing well as far as their interest in signing Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes is concerned, with personal terms now agreed between the player and the club ahead of a possible switch this summer.

The Magpies’ skipper is valued at £65 million on Transfermarkt, so United might not need to break the bank for him, therefore making him a very affordable option considering his all-round qualities, especially if Newcastle don’t inflate his price.

Guimaraes a great addition in midfield

Bruno Guimaraes has done an excellent job for Newcastle United in the last few years and the Brazilian international promises to be a worthy replacement for his compatriot, Casemiro, off the back of some impressive experience in the Premier League.

Guimaraes’ work-rate without the ball sees him press relentlessly and exploit his physique to make accurate tackles, while in possession, he can accelerate through the engine room and into the final third.

His passing accuracy is also commendable and the 28-year-old can also offer a goal threat with his long shots. Guimaraes’ leadership traits will also be crucial to the Manchester United dressing room if indeed his transfer can be secured.

Newcastle are not expected to make the Champions League next year and that might result in a few players wanting to leave the club, while they might also be under pressure to sell in order to balance their books, so it will be interesting to see how much Guimaraes costs.