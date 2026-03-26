Man Utd plot swoop to sign Tottenham’s Archie Gray

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Archie Gray, as per a recent report.

Since joining the Lilywhites from Leeds United in 2024, the 20-year-old has served as a rotational option and helped them win the Europa League last season, beating the Red Devils in the final.

This season, he has been playing regularly due to the injury absences of several key stars, scoring twice and registering three assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

Although the North London club have endured a dire campaign this term, languishing in the relegation scrap, Gray has shown fighting spirit in recent matches.

Now, as per a recent report (via Fichaje), with Man Utd considering revamping the engine room this summer, they are planning to make a move for Gray.

Tottenham are expected to lose several key stars if they ultimately fail to keep hold of their top-flight status. However, Spurs won’t allow Gray to leave for cheap, with his existing deal set to run until 2030, and want around £55m.

Gray is a versatile player as he is a defensive midfielder by trait, but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the centre-back and full-back positions.

Gray to Man Utd

The Englishman, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is technically sound, comfortable with possession, quick across the ground, and efficient in defensive contributions.

Although he hasn’t been able to flourish in his career at Spurs due to their recent turmoil, he is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top.

Casemiro is set to leave as a free agent this summer, while Manuel Ugarte could also leave, having struggled to showcase his best in the Premier League. So, it has widely been reported that United are planning to sign multiple midfielders.

Considering Man Utd are set to qualify for European football, they could do with signing three new midfielders this summer to cope with the congested fixture schedule next season.

Gray could be a shrewd third midfield option if they sign him. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during the offseason.