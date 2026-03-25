Manchester United eyeing summer move for Fulham left back Antonee Robinson

Manchester United have built a quality squad with their investments over the last year or two, but there remain some areas where there is a significant room for improvement, such as at left back.

Luke Shaw has been playing decently this year but his fitness has always been a concern, whereas Patrick Dorgu is perhaps good enough just to be a back-up option for a side that wants to contend for silverware.

Football Insider has reported that Manchester United are prepared to invest in a left full back this summer and have identified Fulham’s Antonee Robinson as a potential target heading into the transfer window.

Robinson a good medium-term investment

Antonee Robinson has been at Fulham for several seasons and after proving his worth in the Premier League as one of the division’s top left backs, especially in recent months, he promises to be a solid signing for Manchester United.

The American international offers a lot on both ends of the pitch due to his exceptional work-rate and speed. Defensively, he can man mark, excel in one-on-one situations and make quality interceptions, whereas his crossing with the ball is brilliant too.

Having said that, he is unlikely to cost a fortune as he is valued at only £22 million on Transfermarkt and does not have much time left on his contract with Fulham, whereas his salary demands are unlikely to be on the very high side either.

Robinson, 28, is in the best years of his career and can play a regular role for Manchester United for the next four of five years, so all things point towards him being the ideal signing to revamp the left back position at Old Trafford.