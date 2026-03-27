West Ham express interest in Hull City goalkeeper Ivor Pandur

West Ham United have expressed interest in signing highly rated Croatian goalkeeper Ivor Pandur from Hull City, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Pandur was signed by Hull in January 2024 during Liam Rosenior’s spell in charge, arriving from Fortuna Sittard after featuring in the Eredivisie the previous year.

The goalkeeper made his first competitive outing against Bristol City in August 2024 and has since developed into one of the championship’s most reliable shot-stoppers.

His strong performances between the posts played a decisive role in helping Hull secure survival on the final day of last season – staying up on goal difference.

Those displays during the 2024–25 campaign saw him claim three honours at the club’s End of Season awards, including Player of the Year, and it is no surprise that he is attracting attention, with West Ham reportedly among the interested clubs.

This season, he has remained central to Hull’s resurgence, with the Tigers currently sitting fifth and firmly in contention for a playoff place.

Now, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Pandur’s performances between the posts for Hull have put him on the radar of several clubs in Italy and England, including West Ham.

The report adds that the Hammers have now expressed interest in making a swoop for the 6ft 1in goalkeeper at the London Stadium next summer to reinforce their goalkeeping ranks.

Pandur to West Ham

However, having kept ten clean sheets this season, his displays between the posts will unsurprisingly lead to keen interest, with the Italian outlet reporting that Serie A side Torino are set to battle with the London club for Pandur’s signature next summer.

West Ham face an important decision regarding Mads Hermansen and Alphonse Areola in the coming months, with the Dane now established as the first-choice under Nuno Espírito Santo.

With Areola having dropped to the bench, a summer departure appears possible, while Łukasz Fabiański is also expected to leave – increasing the need for a new goalkeeper, with Pandur emerging as a target.

The 26-year-old has been among the standout shot-stoppers in the EFL Championship over the past two seasons.

Much like Thomas Kaminski, who impressed for Luton Town in the Premier League after joining from Championship side Blackburn Rovers, Pandur could prove to be another dependable option capable of stepping up and making an impact in the top flight if a deal is completed.