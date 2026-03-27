Everton & West Ham ‘best-positioned’ to sign Raul Asencio

Everton and West Ham United are reportedly the ‘best-positioned’ clubs to sign Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 23-year-old started his youth career at Veteranos del Pilar before spending five years at Las Palmas. The Spaniard joined Los Blancos’ famous La Fabrica academy at the age of 13 before making his first team debut in 2024.

Asencio’s main role is to play as a backup option, but amid the recent injury problems of David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, and Eder Militao, he has featured regularly over the last 12 months.

In 30 appearances across all competitions, Asencio has netted three goals and registered a solitary assist this season. Moreover, he has helped his side keep seven clean sheets.

Now, Fichajes state that Real Madrid are planning to revamp the centre-back department this summer and are ‘seriously considering’ letting Asencio leave.

West Ham and Everton are willing to reinforce the backline and are looking at young players who have experience of playing at the highest level. So, they have earmarked Asencio as a serious option, with the Toffees and the Hammers currently the ‘best-positioned’ clubs to secure his service.

Asencio is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2031. So, the Spanish giants are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Battle

Asencio is a 6ft tall right-footed centre-back but is also efficient in the right-back position. He is quick, strong, can play out from the back, has an eye for long-range passing, and is an aggressive defender.

With Michael Keane’s existing deal set to expire at the end of this season, Everton need a new defender to replace the former Manchester United man.

On the other hand, considering West Ham are currently in a relegation scrap, they need to secure their top-flight status to sign a highly talented player like Asencio this summer.

The Real Madrid star could be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham or Everton if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.