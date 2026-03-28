Everton now eyeing move for Rangers centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez

Everton are keeping tabs on highly rated Rangers centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez ahead of a potential summer move, according to Ekrem Konur.

The 24-year-old joined Rangers from the EFL League One side, Peterborough United, last summer for a relatively modest fee, which has now proved to be a bargain.

Despite arriving with huge potential and expectations, playing time was difficult to come by, with the commanding centre-back starting just one of the Gers’ opening 11 Scottish Premiership games while being excluded from six of those 11 matchday squads.

However, Fernandez has steadily established himself not just as Danny Röhl’s first choice but also as one of the best centre-backs in the Scottish league, which earned him a first-time call-up to Nigeria’s Super Eagles squad for March international friendlies.

Having shown combative displays at both ends of the pitch, netting six goals up front and winning 69% of his defensive duels, it’s no surprise several clubs, including Everton, have now shown interest in him.

This is according to Ekrem Konur, who claims the Merseyside club are keeping close tabs on Fernandez ahead of his potential transfer to the Hill Dickinson Stadium next summer.

Everton plot Fernandez swoop

Having only moved to Ibrox Stadium less than a year ago, it appears Rangers could be open to his departure, as the journalist adds that the 55-time Scottish champions have placed a £34m valuation on the 6ft 5in star amid interest from the Toffees.

However, Everton will have to battle Arsenal, West Ham United, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in the race for the London-born Nigerian centre-back, according to the report.

Everton are pushing for a return to European competition for the first time since the 2017–18 season and only the second time under David Moyes, who previously guided the club into the UEFA Champions League during the 2005–06 campaign.

As their pursuit of European qualification intensifies, adding players with proven top-level quality could become essential.

This explains the interest in Fernandez, who could form an effective partnership with James Tarkowski, as their qualities align well.

He could also serve as a replacement for Michael Keane, whose contract expires at the end of the season, while offering a long-term option to gradually succeed Tarkowski, who turns 34 in November.