Everton lead race to sign West Ham target Raul Asencio

Everton are reportedly leading the race to sign West Ham United target and Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since becoming manager last term, David Moyes has rejuvenated the Toffees. After fighting for survival, they have been pushing for a European place finish in the Premier League this campaign.

The Merseyside club are currently eighth in the league with 46 points from 31 matches, sitting only three points behind fifth-placed Liverpool. A fifth-place finish could be enough to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, Everton have already started exploring options to continue the rebuild under Moyes’ guidance.

Fichajes state that with Michael Keane’s existing deal set to expire at the end of this season, the Scottish boss is keen on refreshing the centre-back position at Everton with a player who is comfortable playing out from the back and strong physically.

So, the Merseyside club have identified Asencio as a serious option. West Ham are also interested in the Spaniard, but Everton are currently leading the race.

Having failed to secure his place in Real Madrid’s starting line-up, Asencio is open to leaving to play regularly and develop his career, and Los Blancos are prepared to cash-in on him.

Battle

Everton are preparing to launch a formal £26m proposal to finalise the operation this summer, with the defender’s existing deal set to run until 2031.

With the Hammers languishing in a relegation battle, it is difficult for them to engage in meaningful conversations regarding the transfer of top-class talents at the moment.

Asencio is a right-footed centre-back by trait but is also comfortable in the right-back position. Apart from Keane, Everton currently have James Tarkowski, Jake O’Brien, and Jarrad Branthwaite as centre-back options.

However, O’Brien has been playing in the right-back position, while Branthwaite has struggled with hamstring problems in recent years.

So, Everton could do with reinforcing the defensive department this summer, especially if they qualify for European competition. Asencio is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Moyes’ side eventually manage to secure his service by defeating West Ham in this race.