Man Utd showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Ferran Torres

Manchester United are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Barcelona midfielder Ferran Torres, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils currently have Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, Benjamin Sesko, and Joshua Zirkzee as options to deploy in the attack.

However, the Dutchman has been linked with a move away, having struggled to showcase his best in the Premier League since joining from Bologna a couple of years ago.

Patrick Dorgu can also provide cover on the flanks, but is a left-back by trait. With Man Utd looking set to qualify for European football next season, they are seemingly looking to add depth to the frontline.

Now, Fichajes state that the Old Trafford club are looking at versatile players and are showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Torres. United have even launched a formal £52m proposal to seal the deal, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2027.

Having struggled to secure his place in the Blaugrana’s starting line-up, he might be open to leaving. Barcelona are even open to cashing-in on him this summer to raise funds amid their financial difficulties.

Torres has mainly played as a backup option to Robert Lewandowski this season, but is also efficient on the flanks. In 40 appearances across all competitions, he has netted 16 goals and registered a solitary assist this season.

Torres to Man Utd

Moreover, he has been helping Barcelona to mount a title charge, sitting at the top of the table with a four-point lead from second-placed Real Madrid.

Although he hasn’t been a key starter at Camp Nou, he has secured his place in the Spain national team, winning the European Championship in 2024.

Having previously played for Manchester City, Torres is familiar with the Premier League’s physicality. He is quick, technically sound, and works hard without possession.

The 26-year-old is currently at the prime stage of his career, so he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd to add depth to the attack should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming summer transfer window.