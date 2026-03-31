Arsenal seriously interested in Tino Livramento



According to Football Insider, Arsenal are ‘seriously interested’ in signing Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento alongside Manchester City this summer.

The Gunners are likely to reinforce the right-back department at the end of the season. Ben White will enter the last 2 years of his contract and could be sold during the next transfer window.

Arsenal may prefer a young replacement to compete with Jurrien Timber on the right side of defence and Football Insider claim that the club are ‘seriously interested’ in landing Livramento.

Mikel Arteta’s side are not alone in the race with Man City also keen. Newcastle could be forced to sell Livramento for the right price if he does not pen a new contract beyond June 2028.

The defender is likely to push for an exit if Newcastle don’t qualify for the Champions League.

Possible deal

White has played second fiddle to Timber for the right-back role with the Gunners. He has started the last two matches in all competitions, but that has been primarily due to the latter being out injured.

Timber has returned to training during the international break, and he looks poised to be reinstated in the defensive position when the Gunners resume action in the FA Cup quarter-final at Southampton.

White may want regular first-team football in the prime of his career and could be on his way out. If he were to depart, the Gunners could see Livramento as the ideal acquisition due to his young age and huge potential.

The former Chelsea graduate has had his fair share of injury troubles in his young career, but the Englishman has been a regular starter for the Magpies under manager Eddie Howe when fit and available to play,

He has completed almost 90% of his passes in the Premier League this campaign. He has been solid defensively too with 5 recoveries, 2 clearances and 1 tackle per outing for the Tyneside outfit.

With Newcastle looking likely to miss out on the Champions League (12th in the league), and he could push for a new challenge. Arsenal will be keen to prise him away ahead of the Cityzens this summer.

Livramento, who can also operate from left-back, could be signed for around £60 million. The price could be lesser if Man City don’t enter into a transfer tussle with the Gunners for the 23-year-old.