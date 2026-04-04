Premier League
Tottenham now eyeing move for West Ham star Crysencio Summerville
Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing West Ham United left winger Crysencio Summerville next summer, according to TEAMtalk.
Having joined West Ham from Leeds United in the summer of 2024, the 24-year-old initially struggled to find his rhythm and live up to the expectations that followed his move.
However, the winger has enjoyed a clear upturn under Nuno Espírito Santo, particularly since the turn of the year, playing a key role in the club’s resurgence — making it no surprise that fans have been vocal in their frustration over his recent injury setback.
While his return of seven goals and four assists is impressive in a side that has struggled for much of the campaign, it is his consistency that truly stands out, with eight of those contributions coming in his last ten appearances.
Back in January, Summerville scored in five consecutive matches, becoming the first West Ham player to do so since Jesse Lingard in March 2021.
Further underlining his importance, the London club have failed to win a single game in his absence this season, with the Dutchman now attracting strong interest ahead of next summer.
According to TEAMtalk, Summerville’s form before his injury has made him a key asset to the Hammers, leading to speculations that a summer exit could be on the cards, irrespective of their survival status at the end of the season.
Tottenham keen on Summerville
The report adds that Tottenham remain keen on signing the 24-year-old and could reignite their pursuit of the winger next summer.
Spurs view the Dutchman as a dynamic winger who could bolster their attack without having to break the bank, although no concrete move has been launched at this stage, TEAMtalk adds.
However, the North London club face stern competition from several Premier League and European clubs, including Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Everton, Marseille, Napoli, Atalanta, and Villarreal, for Summerville’s signature, while a potential return to Leeds is not ruled out, according to the report.
While West Ham are adamant on retaining him if they secure promotion, the report adds that financial constraints could change their stance, leading to the Netherlands international’s potential departure for a fee of around £25m and £35m, with Tottenham now keen.
West Ham have confirmed the appointment of former Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi, whose first test will come against Sunderland on Sunday as he looks to guide Spurs to Premier League safety.
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