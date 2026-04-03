Man Utd open talks to sign Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly

Manchester United have reportedly made contact to sign Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils currently have Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu, and Tyrell Malacia as options to deploy in the left-back position. However, the Dutchman is likely to leave as a free agent at the end of this season.

On the other hand, although the Englishman has been playing regularly this term, he struggled with fitness problems over the last two years. Dorgu, meanwhile, has been out injured over the last two months and showed his best as a winger before sustaining his problem.

So, it appears Man Utd are considering strengthening the left side of the defence. Speaking on The United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs has stated that Michael Carrick’s side like Lewis-Skelly very much and have already made contact informally to learn about the details of signing him.

Having struggled to find regular game time at the Emirates Stadium this season, the 19-year-old is open to leaving to play consistently and develop his career.

However, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2030, Arsenal aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer, and Man Utd will have to ‘overpay’ to persuade the Gunners to let him leave.

Jacobs said:

“United made an informal enquiry, they like him. The player is prepared to explore options in order to seek more game time. If someone wants to approach club to club talks, they’ll have to overpay. Suitors will need to get Lewis-Skelly to buy into the move first, in order to convince Arsenal to negotiate.”

Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd

The youngster is a left-back by trait but is also efficient in providing cover in the engine room. Amid Riccardo Calafiori’s injury problems last term, Lewis-Skelly featured regularly, making 39 appearances across all competitions.

However, since Piero Hincapié’s arrival last summer, Lewis-Skelly has found himself on the periphery this season, featuring in only cup competitions.

Lewis-Skelly, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, is a technically gifted, highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he would be a great acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.