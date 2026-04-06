Tottenham join race to sign Fulham forward Harry Wilson

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Fulham’s versatile forward Harry Wilson next summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

Since joining Fulham from Liverpool in 2021, the 29-year-old, valued at £21m by Transfermarkt, has grown to become one of the most important players for the Cottagers.

In 180 games so far, he has netted 36 goals and provided 45 assists for the West London outfit, which has been crucial in retaining their top-flight status since their promotion in 2022

He is also enjoying arguably his most productive season in the top flight, netting 11 goals and providing seven assists in all competitions for Marco Silva’s side.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season and no extension agreed, the versatile attacker is attracting strong interest ahead of the summer window, with reports via Football Talk revealing keen interest from Everton in Wilson.

The latest club to express interest in Wilson is Tottenham, according to Konur, who claims that the Lilywhites have formally entered the race for his signature in the summer.

The report adds that newly appointed boss Roberto de Zerbi wants the Wales international to be his first signing at the club next summer as he looks to reinforce his squad.

However, the North London club face stern competition from Manchester United and Liverpool, who are also closely monitoring the Welshman ahead of a possible summer swoop, Konur adds.

De Zerbi wants Wilson

Tottenham currently sit in 17th place on the Premier League table and are at significant risk of suffering their first top-flight relegation since the 1976-97 season.

There is growing worry among the club fans, especially following the appointment of de Zerbi and rightly so, as the Italian manager’s style of play usually needs time to embed.

Having failed to win his first five games as Brighton boss and his first nine as Benevento boss, and having won just one of his first 13 games with Palermo, the 46-year-old has an unimpressive record managing relegation-battling teams.

For Brighton, there was sufficient time for De Zerbi to implement his playing philosophy within the squad, and a similar case can be made at Olympique, where he took charge at the start of the season.

With just seven games to go, Tottenham will hope there’s enough time for De Zerbi to instil a winning mentality in the squad, which would be pivotal in their survival battle.