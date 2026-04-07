Man Utd now eyeing move for Bayern Munich wonderkid Maycon Cardozo

Manchester United are keeping tabs on highly rated Bayern Munich starlet Maycon Cardozo ahead of a possible transfer to Old Trafford in the summer, according to TEAMtalk.

United are preparing for a crucial summer transfer window, with a clear focus on further strengthening their senior squad.

Beyond first-team additions, the club are also maintaining their emphasis on recruiting emerging talent to support long-term development, which explains their reported interest in Cardozo.

The highly rated right winger was born in São Paulo, Brazil, but spent much of his upbringing in Thailand, representing Chainat Youth, Ratchaburi Youth and Bangkok Christian College before being identified and recruited into Bayern’s global academy system.

He later moved to Germany, where he progressed rapidly through the ranks from the under-17 level to the senior setup.

After impressing at the youth level with six goals and five assists, Vincent Kompany handed him his first-team debut against Borussia Mönchengladbach, making him Bayern’s 10th-youngest-ever debutant at 17 years, 4 months, and 24 days.

Cardozo has since made another senior appearance, coming off the bench against Union Berlin, where he had another good showing.

It appears his performances have caught the eye of Man Utd, as TEAMtalk claims that the 13-time Premier League champions have earmarked the 17-year-old for a possible move to Old Trafford in the summer.

Exciting prospect

The report adds that the Red Devils’ scouts have been keeping close tabs on Cardozo and have been impressed by his technical qualities, versatility, and rapid development.

While United’s interest is expected to grow as the youngster continues to make waves, Bayern are resolved to retain him at the Allianz Arena, which would make his departure difficult amid interest from the English giants, TEAMtalk adds.

United’s transfer strategy has shifted following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover, with a stronger emphasis now placed on recruiting young players with high potential.

Operating within this framework, United have brought in several promising talents, including Harley Emsden-James, Enzo Kana-Biyik and Diego Leon, with Cristian Orozco the most recent addition.

At Carrington Academy, homegrown prospects such as Shea Lacey and JJ Gabriel have also been involved in first-team training under Michael Carrick, with the latter recording 25 goal contributions in 24 matches for United’s U18S.

Having already made first-team appearances this season, Cardozo would not only be a significant addition to United’s youth ranks but also a capable option for the first team whenever called upon.